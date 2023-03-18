x
Florida

Missing Child Alert issued for 2 Orange County children

Nasim Forbes, 4, and Legend Forbes, 2 months, were last seen in the area of 1100 block of West South Street in Orlando, FDLE said.
Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Nasim Forbes (L) and Legend Forbes (R)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for two children out of the Orlando area, according to a news release.

Nasim Forbes, 4, and Legend Forbes, 2 months, were both last seen in the area of 1100 block of West South Street in Orlando, FDLE said.

Nasim is described to be 4 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Legend is said to have light brown hair and brown eyes. 

Authorities say the children may be with 40-year-old Misty Brown and released her photo as well as that of another woman who may be with them, 60-year-old Barbara Armstrong.

Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Misty Brown (L) and Barbara Armstrong (R)

FDLE says Brown’s hair is likely now black, which is different from the dyed red color in the photo on the missing child alert.  

