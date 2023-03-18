Missing Child Alert issued for 2 Orange County children

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for two children out of the Orlando area, according to a news release.
Nasim Forbes, 4, and Legend Forbes, 2 months, were both last seen in the area of 1100 block of West South Street in Orlando, FDLE said.
Nasim is described to be 4 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Legend is said to have light brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities say the children may be with 40-year-old Misty Brown and released her photo as well as that of another woman who may be with them, 60-year-old Barbara Armstrong.
FDLE says Brown’s hair is likely now black, which is different from the dyed red color in the photo on the missing child alert.