PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Department needs the public's help finding a missing 94-year-old man.

George Robbins' wife last saw him at 11 p.m. Tuesday and discovered him and his car missing at 2 a.m.

Robbins' red, 2018 Subaru Forester was discovered at 8 a.m. in the area of US1 and Malabar Road in Palm Bay, Fla.

Robbins is 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build. He is balding with grey hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 321-952-3456 or CrimeLine at 1-800-423-8477.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter