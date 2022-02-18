'We believe it’s time to bring grandma home': Family of missing Tampa woman grateful for closure

Authorities in Alabama have confirmed a body found Wednesday is believed to belong to an elderly Tampa woman missing since 2019.

TAMPA, Fla. — The family of Lorene "Virginia" Collier is finding closure in the news that her remains have likely been found.

The 84-year-old from Tampa went missing in March of 2019 while visiting her brothers in Alabama, her family tells 10 Tampa Bay.

Authorities in Alabama said there was a break in the case Wednesday morning when rabbit hunters found Collier's blue Kia Optima on land they had leased in the woods. They alerted deputies, who confirmed the Florida license plate.

Investigators say Collier's purse, wallet, driver's license and some clothes were found near the car. While the hunters were directing authorities to the vehicle, they found skeletal remains.

Her car had some damage, and investigators say it appears she may have hit some trees and become stuck. Authorities say they do not suspect foul play.

Collier's granddaughter, Samantha Cummings, said the family is still processing the news and facing many different emotions.

"You've got relief, but then you've got sadness and obviously grief and so many questions," said Cummings.

Cummings said she'd nearly lost hope that her beloved grandma would be found.

"We’re just shy of three years — March 5, 2019. I did not think we were going to get this news. I was really prepared for that third anniversary of her being missing and trying to mentally prep myself, and then I got that phone call and it just... it's been a whirlwind," she said.

"We have that closure that we’ve so desperately been begging for, for three years," Cummings added.

Cummings said her grandmother traveled from Florida to Alabama every March to visit her brothers for her birthday, March 8. When her grandmother reached Alabama, Cummings said she got a call from her saying she'd made it there but had forgotten her phone at home.

It was on a drive from one brother's home to another that Cummings believes her grandmother got lost on mountainous backroads.

"The night that she disappeared was the coldest night of the year and it was also raining," said Cummings. "Our belief is that as she was trying to get up the mountain, she got turned around and thought she could take a left turn and it would take her back to the main road. Then, by the time she realized that was not really a good road to travel on, we believe her vehicle may have become disabled due to hitting a small tree."



While the investigation is ongoing, Cummings says they're simply grateful to have some answers.

"They're still doing DNA and they have not confirmed it's her, but in our hearts we believe it's time to bring grandma home," she said.

Cummings describes her grandmother as the spunky matriarch of the family.

"She was such a people person! She was always happy and fun to be around. She was a little old lady that would make you laugh because she couldn’t believe she said the thing she said. She was just amazing," Cummings said.

She's grateful for the countless people who have helped their family through this challenging time.

"She was everybody’s grandmother. After the news coverage that she got initially when she went missing, most of Alabama sees her as their grandma, too. And for that, I have no words. Knowing that it was this woman who was not only such an important part of my family‘s lives, but that she touched the lives of many and they’ve been thinking about her for a very long time, that makes an impression. And that makes us feel just a little bit better about the situation," Cummings said.

