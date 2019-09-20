DAVIE, Fla. — Police in Davie are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen nearly a month ago.

Police said Destiny Rose was at the Alpha Group Home in Southwest Ranches, CBS Miami reported. Investigators say the teen's aunt, Shanna Champion, recently got an Instagram live video call from Destiny.

In the video, Champion said she saw a man with her niece, who was crying and tied up and had a rope around her neck, the Miami Herald reports.

“If you actually cared about her, you would be here to get her,” police say a man in the video was heard saying, the Herald reports.

Anyone with information about Destiny is asked to call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS or Davie Police at 954-693-8200.

