Missing Volusia County teacher's car found submerged in water with body inside

A dive team with the sheriff's office was able to get the car out of the canal where the water level recently "dropped significantly."

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A body, possibly identified as a missing Volusia County teacher, was found inside a car in a canal on Saturday.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office's Twitter, the car belonging to missing Port Orange teacher Robert Heikka was found in a canal in the area of 4290 Pioneer Trail, between State Road 44 and 415.

Deputies say a dead body was found inside. While a positive ID hasn't been made yet, the Port Orange Police Department has been in contact with Heikka's family.

"Our thoughts go out to the Heikka family and friends this evening," the agency said in a statement on Facebook.

The vehicle belonging to missing Port Orange teacher Robert Heikka has been found in a body of water in the area of 4290 Pioneer Trail, between SR 44 and 415. The VSO Dive Team is in the process of recovering the vehicle now. Please stand by for updates. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) April 8, 2023

WKMG reports Heikka was last seen in October 2020 at his home in Port Orange. The teacher had worked with Volusia County Schools since 1989 and has taught at a local middle school since 2002.

Heikka was reportedly last seen on surveillance video at an ATM back in December 2020. Law enforcement has been searching for him and his car, a 2012 white Chevy Impala, ever since.

"We thank all involved for bringing some much needed closure to Mr. Heikka’s family," the Port Orange Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. "Thank you all. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family."