Woman missing after boarding bus in Fort Myers headed to Tampa

Erica Ann Johnson was last seen carrying bags, a travel pillow and her bunny.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 36-year-old woman last seen on July 8 boarding a Greyhound bus in Fort Myers headed for Tampa has been reported as missing and endangered, police say.

Erica Ann Johnson was last seen in the area of Coronado Parkway and Cape Coral Parkway East in Cape Coral carrying bags, a travel pillow and her bunny, the Cape Coral Police Department said in a Facebook post.

According to Greyhound, the bus trip was nonstop to Tampa.

Johnson is reported to have brown hair with blonde highlights, green eyes and a small freckle on the lower side of her face. She's also 5-foot-8 and weighs about 130 pounds.