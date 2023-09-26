Miya Marcano's family sues Orange County Sheriff's Office for negligence

The lawsuit claims the sheriff's office failed "miserably" to train and supervise deputies in how to handle a missing person case.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing in 2021 in Orlando and was later found dead, is suing the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple media outlets report the family is suing the agency, along with two deputies who handled the teen's missing person case.

WKMG-TV reports the lawsuit claims the sheriff's office failed "miserably" to train and supervise deputies in how to handle a missing person case. It also accused the agency and two deputies — Deputy Samir Paulino and his supervisor Cpl. Kenneth Dale — of violating the teen's civil rights.

Both deputies were suspended in July for how they handled the investigation into the disappearance of the 19-year-old.

The sheriff’s office previously told WKMG-TV and the Orlando Sentinel that those deputies violated department policies and that higher-ups recognized "a lack of urgency" by the investigating deputy.

It stems from when the officer first went to investigate Marcano’s apartment after her family reported her missing in September 2021.

Marcano captured the nation's attention when she went missing on Sept. 24, 2021, shortly after a maintenance worker, Armando Caballero, was reportedly seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key. Caballero, who was said to have expressed unrequited interest in Marcano, was named a person of interest in her disappearance.

Days later, the Orange County Sheriff's Office says he was found dead in an apparent suicide.

On Oct. 2, Marcano's body was found bound with duct tape around her wrists, feet and mouth in a wooded area in Central Florida. Authorities believe Caballero killed her.

The report by the sheriff’s office found Paulino failed to report certain details, like blood being found on her pillow and signs of distress to his supervisor, leading to Marcano being identified as a “voluntary missing person” rather than a “missing endangered person.”

Paulino received a 150-hour unpaid suspension as discipline, Dale received a 10-hour unpaid suspension.

The lawsuit claims the way both deputies handled the investigation was "wrongful and egregious," while also stating they still work for the sheriff's office, according to WESH.

The agency is reportedly also being accused of having a "policy, practice, or custom of law enforcement" that gives less protection to females who go missing compared to victims of other assaults.

WESH explains the lawsuit also claims the sheriff's office took longer to respond to the teen's apartment than a normal response time to a wealthy part of Orlando or someone who isn't a minority.

“We believe that the Orange County sheriff’s deputies that came out to the scene — had they been properly trained, had they had any sense of urgency, this could have happened a whole lot differently,” Daryl Washington, the attorney for Marcano’s family, told WKMG-TV.

The sheriff's office has not responded to requests for comment.