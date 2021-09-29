Miya Marcano's family found blood on pillow, apartment in disarray, reports say

The search is still on for the 19-year-old Orlando woman.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Family and friends of a missing 19-year-old Florida woman gathered for a prayer service after days of searching for her in Orlando.

Miya Marcano disappeared Friday, Sept. 24, shortly after 27-year-old maintenance worker Armando Caballero was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff John Mina says Caballero, who was named a person of interest in Marcano's disappearance, had expressed a romantic interest in the woman but was “repeatedly rebuffed” by her.

On Monday, authorities found Caballero dead at a Seminole County apartment complex after apparently killing himself.

Marcano's family says they found her apartment in disarray and blood on her pillow.

"Her disappearance is suspicious and our detectives, and the family members, obviously, suspect foul play," Sheriff Mina said.

Marcano's Aunt Pia spoke during a news conference earlier this week, hopeful that her niece is able to hear their families' cries.

"Miya, this message is for you," her aunt said. "I know you're alive. I know you're out there. We love you. You know our family is strong. You know our family is big. You know we will never sleep one night until we get you home."

Marcano is described as 5-feet and 130 lbs. If you have any information regarding Marcano's whereabouts, call 407-836-4357, or 911.