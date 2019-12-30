TALLAHASSEE, Fla — It started with the National Institutes of Health warning that China is potentially exploiting American medical research at the expense of American taxpayers.

That led Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa to look into its organization's ties to China’s ‘Thousand Talents’ program, which recruits American and European researchers.

Ultimately, Moffitt’s CEO, Dr. Alan List resigned because of his connection to the program. The Tampa Bay Times was first to report on the shakeup.

Now, the Florida House of Representatives is getting involved to find out if other institutions have been affected.

In a news release, House Speaker Jose Oliva announced the creation of a select committee to “determine extent of foreign meddling in taxpayer-funded research.”

The committee will look into “any further improper or illegal activities involving Florida’s research universities, medical research facilities, and individuals associated with such institutions.”

“This committee will have broad jurisdiction to investigate, introduce legislation, and make reports to the Speaker and the House for further action,” said Oliva.

