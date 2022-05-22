2nd presumptive case of monkeypox found in South Florida

Both cases are believed to be isolated and the risk of exposure to other people is said to be low, according to health officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A second presumptive case of monkeypox has been reported in Broward County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

This latest case was reported Monday, just one day after news of the first presumptive case in the county was released.

According to health officials, the person is in isolation and the risk of exposure to others is low. The health department did not say whether these two cases were connected.

The first case appears to be related to international travel; officials did not indicate whether the second case was also due to travel.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates and occasionally jumps to people. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa, where the disease is endemic.

Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa, but as of Friday, there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the United States, and another 50 suspected ones.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox begins with:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Then within one to three days, a rash develops, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body, the CDC says. The lesions typically progress through stages before healing.

The illness usually lasts from two to four weeks, according to the agency.