LIVE OAK, Fla. — The sheriff of Suwannee County says it is the worst case of animal hoarding and neglect he’s seen in his 40-year law enforcement career.

More than 100 dogs were seized from a home in Live Oaks on Tuesday. The majority of the 118 dogs were living outside in a fenced-in area, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Most of the dogs needed medical attention for various conditions.

Deputies say the residents of the property, Cheryl Grau Articas, 53, and Richard Grau, 78, were arrested and charged with 118 counts of felony animal cruelty.

Once the dogs are medically cleared, they will be available for adoption at various shelters.

118 dogs seized from Live Oaks home

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newslette