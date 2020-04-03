LIVE OAK, Fla. — The sheriff of Suwannee County says it is the worst case of animal hoarding and neglect he’s seen in his 40-year law enforcement career.
More than 100 dogs were seized from a home in Live Oaks on Tuesday. The majority of the 118 dogs were living outside in a fenced-in area, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Most of the dogs needed medical attention for various conditions.
Deputies say the residents of the property, Cheryl Grau Articas, 53, and Richard Grau, 78, were arrested and charged with 118 counts of felony animal cruelty.
Once the dogs are medically cleared, they will be available for adoption at various shelters.
What other people are reading right now:
- Showers, maybe a severe storm, to rumble through Thursday
- Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak
- Can't find hand sanitizer? It's easy to make your own
- At least 24 dead after tornadoes tear through Nashville, Middle Tennessee
- Super Tuesday 2020: What you need to know
- Mickey finally gets his own ride: Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway to open at Disney World
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newslette