FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than 34,000 pounds of cocaine Tuesday morning in Fort Everglades.

The load of seized drugs is worth an estimated $466 million. The drugs were seized from 21 separate suspected drug smuggling vessels in international waters off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America.

"The interdiction and disruption of more than 17 tons of cocaine is a result of the collaboration and coordination of multiple Coast Guard and interagency assets to address the complex maritime challenge of Transnational Criminal Organizations,” said Cmdr. Michael Sharp, commanding officer of the cutter Forward.

Cmdr. Sharp said he was extremely proud of all the women and men who made the mission successful.

"It is a direct reflection of how the U.S. Coast Guard delivers mission excellence anytime, anywhere," Sharp added.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.