HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It’s Easter weekend, and the weather is supposed to be beautiful, with lots of opportunities to get outside while maintaining that social distance.

But, if you have been out there the past few nights, you might’ve noticed there’s no shortage of mosquitoes outside.

Hillsborough County Mosquito Control says we’ve been seeing a lot of one particularly nasty species called Mansonia Titillans.

“So, we’ve got a mosquito that’s typically active right after sunset for about 90 minutes. And in that 90-minute window that mosquito gets very aggressive,” Hillsborough County’s Mosquito Control Director R.J. Montgomery said.

Montgomery says their trucks and fumigators have been out in force in recent days.

“Everybody is out there,” he said. “We are running at 100 percent capacity.”

Tampa Bay is emerging from a long dry spell. The area recently got enough rain to let mosquito eggs hatch and grow.

“A majority of our mosquitoes lay their eggs on dry soil, and those will survive for many, many months until rain event. Or a high tide,” Montgomery said. “And you’re right, as soon as that rain hits those mosquitoes will become flooded and a new generation of mosquitoes will hatch off.”

On social media, some people have even grabbed pictures of the trucks going through their neighborhoods. Many have been wondering if mosquitoes can carry COVID-19.

The short answer from the CDC and the world health organization is that so far, they have seen no indication of that.

“There’s nothing to indicate that mosquitoes are implicated in the transmission of COVID-19,” Montgomery said. “And I’m sure there’s a lot of very smart people keeping an eye on that possibility.”

Mosquito control recommends some of the old basics to keep the biting bugs away from your yard -- Get rid of any standing water, fix holes in your screens and use an oscillating fan to keep the air moving.

When it comes to spraying at home, a Consumer Reports study found the most effective mosquito repellents contain the chemicals DEET, Picaridin, or for more natural choice -- oil of lemon eucalyptus.

“This is your best friend when it comes to protecting yourself from mosquitoes,” Montgomery said, referring to the repellents.

If you are heading outside, also try to keep covered by wearing long sleeves and long pants. And, avoid going outside when mosquitoes are usually the most active, which is around sunrise and sunset.

If you are having issues with mosquitoes, or any pests for that matter, keep in mind that exterminators and pest control services are considered essential under the state’s safer at home order.

