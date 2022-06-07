Mother mourns son after car drops from state road barrier, falls onto I-4 in Orlando

Arcadio Shakur-Dejesus' mother says her son had big plans for his new life in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The mother of a driver who died Monday after dropping from the State Road 408 interchange onto Interstate 4 in Orlando spoke about her son.

Arcadio Shakur-Dejesus' mother Frances Dejesus says her son had big plans for his new life in Central Florida, WKMG-TV reports.

“He was only 24. He had his whole life ahead of him,” Dejesus told the media outlet.

According to police, Shakur-Dejesus was killed Monday morning when he drove over a barrier on the road and dropped onto I-4, most likely speeding, Click Orlando says.

Dejesus, who lives in Maryland, told the local Orlando station she's heartbroken over the loss of her son.

“He wanted to have a new start in his life he said," she said to the media outlet. "So, he felt like there was no distractions or anything there and he could start all fresh and new, and he did. He was doing really good."

The heartbroken mother said she last spoke to her son on the phone the day before the crash. WKMG says Dejesus wonders where exactly her son was going leading up to the crash.

“That’s what they’re trying to investigate. See if he was running late to work or where he was headed,” she said to the media outlet.

Davon Williams, a friend of Shakur-Dejesus, who went to the same culinary school as the 24-year-old after meeting each other in high school is remembering his friend, WESH reports. Shakur-Dejesus reportedly just moved to Florida a few months prior to pursue his cooking career.

“He was a good student. Not even going to lie, the teachers would always brag about how good his work was,” Williams said to WESH.

“His passion was food. That’s all he wanted to do,” Dejesus said to WKMG. “He didn’t want to work anywhere else but food. He’s like, ‘That’s what I like to do, Mom.’”