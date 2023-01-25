Florida mother sues school district over alleged volunteer ban for OnlyFans account

The 31-year-old says it came after an anonymous "concerned parent" sent an email to school officials.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida mother is suing the Orange County School District once again.

Victoria Triece says in 2021, the principal at her child's elementary school barred her from volunteering on campus because of her having an OnlyFans page.

In the lawsuit filed this week, Triece's attorneys argue that email — containing explicit images — was then circulated to school employees who did not need to be involved. They say it was an invasion of her personal privacy.

"What she does was private, nobody knew and they were adult sites," Attorney Mark Nejame said. "People have to pay to go on [OnlyFans], they were adult, they were restricted, and nobody knew about it until the school opted to out her."

According to Click Orlando, the mother of two is still able to volunteer in her youngest child's classroom – but only virtually.

Triece was a volunteer for five years, WESH explains. She passed the annual background checks and does not have a criminal record.

"The reason that I even started OnlyFans was because I didn’t want a 9 to 5," WESH reports Triece said. "I wanted to still be involved. I went through a crazy breakup. I wanted to still go to school with them and be with them 24/7 and be as involved in their lives as I could be without being away from them. They’re everything to me."