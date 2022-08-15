31-year-old man dead in Lehigh Acres crash, troopers say

The motorcyclist was reportedly taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 31-year-old man on a motorcycle died when he was struck by a pickup truck in Lehigh Acres, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The driver in the pickup truck was heading east on East 2nd Street while the motorcyclist was driving west on the other side of the street, troopers say.

The pickup truck then tried to make a left turn into a driveway of a home and that's when the front of the truck collided with the motorcycle and struck the 31-year-old.

The man was taken to Lehigh Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, FHP says.