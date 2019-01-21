MIAMI — Several people have been arrested in what police call a dangerous and illegal "Wheels Up, Guns Down" ride-out event in South Florida, WFOR-TV reports.

The TV station says dozens of ATV, dirt bike and motorcycle riders have been traveling the streets of Broward and Miami-Dade counties through the weekend and during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

At least eight people were arrested as of Monday afternoon, WFOR says.

Riders reportedly take part because it honors King, but police say the annual event is illegal because it endangers other drivers.

