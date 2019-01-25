CHULUOTA, Fla. — Deputies are conducting a death investigation after multiple people were found dead inside a home in Chuluota, which is located in unincorporated Seminole County.

WKMG reported deputies found the bodies around 9:15 a.m. Friday at the home on Sultan Circle. Deputies are also at the Maitland Center Parkway office building, which is about 20 miles from the home.

The building is currently on lockdown, WKMG reported. A sheriff's office spokesperson said deputies are at multiple locations to get more information about the incident inside the home.

