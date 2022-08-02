2 kids among 5 people dead after apparent murder-suicide in Orlando area

It happened at a home in the Lake Nona region.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Five people, including two children, are dead after a suspected murder-suicide in the Orlando area.

CBS affiliate WKMG reports it happened at a home in the fast-growing planned community of Lake Nona. The house is on Lake District Lane, not far from Moss Park Road and State Road 417, the TV station said.

Officers were reportedly dispatched for a welfare check around 1 p.m. when they found the five bodies.

It was not immediately clear how old the two kids or three adults were. Authorities have not yet released any specific information about the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.