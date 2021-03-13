Naked Cowboy gets hero's welcome a week after Florida arrest

Many fans lined up to get a selfie with him.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Attendees at Bike Week in Daytona Beach gave a hero’s welcome to a Times Square performer known as the Naked Cowboy after he returned to the motorcycle festival almost a week after his arrest.

Robert Burck was arrested last weekend on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence and violating a panhandling ordinance.

Fans of the Naked Cowboy in Daytona Beach said Friday they were excited to see him back performing during Bike Week. Many lined up to take selfies with him.

Burck’s previous guitar was damaged during a scuffle with an officer during his arrest, but a local music store donated a replacement guitar.