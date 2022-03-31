x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

FHP: 12-year-old in serious condition after being hit by van

Troopers say a van hit the child while making a left turn at an intersection.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

NAPLES, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Naples, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

It happened just around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Venice Way and Romana Way in Naples, troopers said. 

The 21-year-old driver of a van was traveling west on Venice Way approaching Romana Way. The 12-year-old was near the intersection, troopers say. 

As the van turned left onto southbound Romana Way, the front left of the van hit the boy. 

The 12-year-old was rushed to the hospital and was listed in serious condition, according to FHP. 

Troopers said their investigation is still ongoing. 

In Other News

2 students airlifted after crash involving school bus and semi-truck on US-19 in Levy County