OCALA, Fla. — Don't be alarmed if you hear loud noises in Central Florida this weekend: It's just the Navy dropping bombs.

It's only part of training, the Naval Air Station Jacksonville has posted on its website.

Live and inert bomb training is taking place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Sunday at the Pinecastle Ridge Complex in the Ocala National Forest. The complex is located about 5 miles west of Camp Ocala.

The Navy commonly uses the area to drop bombs in the area as it is a bombing range. WKMG-TV says some of the aircraft involved include F-18 jet fighters.

The military warns wildlife could be pushed out of the forests and onto nearby roads because of the noise, and people are asked to secure any items that could attract the animals.

People also should be careful when driving through the forest.

Anyone who has a noise complaint can call the Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility in Jacksonville at 1-800-874-5059.

