MARION COUNTY, Fla — Bombs away! The United States Navy is conducting live fire exercises Friday and Saturday in Central Florida.

According to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, pilots flying F-18 fighter jets are dropping live and inert bombs at the Pinecastle Range Complex in Ocala National Forest.

The Navy says the bombing may “temporarily displace wildlife,” so people who live near the forest are being told to secure trash cans and anything else that could attract wild animals. The notice specifically mentions black bears and warns people driving through Ocala National Forest to be on the lookout.

The bombing runs will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

