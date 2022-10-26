NB I-75 lanes in Marion County closed from crash debris on roadway

Investigators are actively mapping the scene while also gathering evidence.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A crash earlier on Interstate 75 in Marion County still has a portion of northbound lanes closed as crews work to clear debris off the road.

The deadly crash near mile marker 337 left large amounts of debris, vehicles and burnt materials spread across all lanes, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators are actively mapping the scene while also gathering evidence. There were reportedly three people killed in the crash, FHP explains.