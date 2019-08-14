SUNRISE, Fla. — A Florida commission created after a deadly mass shooting in February 2018 at a high school in Parkland is expected to get an update on which schools are not complying with school-safety laws.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission is set to meet Wednesday and Thursday. The meetings start at 8:30 a.m. each day.

Executive Director of the Office of Safe Schools Damien Kelly is scheduled to provide survey results of which schools have complied with state law, which requires them to have armed security officers.

As of Monday, Kelly’s report on behalf of the Florida Department of Education found there are 3,156 law enforcement officers assigned to the state’s 3,717 schools. There are also 1,062 guardians assigned to schools, according to the report.

Citing the state's first survey results, the News Service of South Florida reported that nearly 200 schools — including many charter schools — did not have armed security officers.

The news outlet reported some members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission have urged Education Commission Richard Corcoran to publicly identify which school districts have not met the state’s school-safety requirements.

Earlier this summer, the News Service of Florida reported Corcoran agreed to publicly name non-compliant school districts at a news conference if they do not comply with all school-safety mandates by Aug. 1. The districts still have not been publicly named.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd – who is a member of the commission – said in June he wanted Corcoran to “name names” to force compliance, according to the News Service of Florida.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri also serves on the commission. Gualtieri said in July there’s no excuse for school districts that still aren’t in compliance with the safety measures mandated under the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

The commission is also scheduled to meet on Oct. 15-16 and Dec. 11-12.

