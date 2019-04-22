ST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Lawmakers in Tallahassee have approved bills allowing more needle exchange programs in Florida.

Infectious Disease Elimination Programs bills have passed in both the state House and Senate. Each version would establish legal pathways for local governments to allow needle exchange programs.

The 2019 legislation builds upon a 2016 bill that approved a 5-year needle exchange pilot program in Miami-Dade County.

The IDEA Exchange reported to the Department of Health that it has reversed more than 1,000 overdoses and collected more than 250,000 used syringes over the course of just two years.

Medical organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Medical Association and the World Health Organization agree that needle exchange programs prevent the spread of disease without increasing drug use.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.