These are the new Florida laws going into effect on Oct. 1

Floridians can expect to see a minimum wage hike by Friday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — There are quite a few changes and additions coming to the Sunshine State's laws on Oct. 1.

Most notably there is the long-awaited minimum wage hike, but a revised age limit for purchasing tobacco and nicotine products and the "Child Safety Alarm Act" will also be put in place.

So, since there's a lot to navigate, here's a breakdown of what you can expect to see on Friday:

Floridians will begin to see the payout of the voter-approved Amendment 2 a day sooner on Sept. 30. Under the minimum wage hike, workers will go from $8.65 per hour to $10 per hour.

The end goal is to have the minimum wage reach $15 an hour by 2026.

Tobacco and nicotine products: (SB 1080)

The legal age to vape and smoke tobacco will be raised to 21. The law applies regardless of if the items are attempting to be purchased via mail order, online or in person.

It will also make smoking or vaping on or within 1,000 feet of school property illegal for those under the age of 21.

Under SB80, the case record of every child under the supervision or custody of the Department of Children and Families must now include a "face sheet."

It also implements things like "best interest factors" when considering a child's proposed placement, judicial review hearings being set within a certain time of a child's birthday and that parental rights can be reinstated under "certain conditions."

Known as the "Child Safety Alarm Act," this new law will require certain vehicles to be equipped with an alarm system. The system must meet pre-set specified criteria, according to the law. The Department of Children and Families will be in charge of maintaining a list of approved systems.

Under HB 1523, penalties and offense severity when it comes to the sharing of prohibited theft and trade secrets or trafficking in trade secrets will be reclassified. The law will also require the court handling the case to order specified restitution for each violation.

The new law will prohibit someone from sending, posting, or transmitting a written or electronic threat to kill, do bodily harm, conduct a mass shooting or commit an act of terrorism.

Unlawful use of DNA: (HB 833)