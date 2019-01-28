TAMPA, Fla. — Get your eating pants and midway wristbands ready. The Florida State Fair is just around the corner.

And with the annual celebration of carnival rides, local craftsmen and artists, state agriculture and history comes a lengthy list of new culinary delicacies.

Fried, cheesy, decadent delicacies, that is.

Here are all the new foods coming to the Florida State Fair

-- Buffaloaded Mac & Cheese Quesadilla

-- Giant mozzarella cheese stick

-- Red beans and rice funnel cake

-- Gourmet cookie dough

-- Fried cookie dough

-- The Birds Nest scallops

-- Italian Nachos

-- Jalapeno popper grilled cheese

-- Caramelized onion and pulled pork BBQ grilled cheese

-- Taco grilled cheese

-- Rainbow grilled cheese

-- BBQ pork on pork rinds nachos

-- Black cherry cheeseburger

-- Cuban pizza

-- Loaded potato bowl

-- Green loaded potato bowl

-- Spicy loaded potato bowl

The Florida State Fair runs Feb. 7-18. More information and tickets here.

