New Port Richey man wins $15M from Florida lottery

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey man is more than $10 million richer after winning a $15 million top prize scratch-off from the Florida Lottery, the organization said in a news release.

Ryan Doddridge, 42, claimed the $15 million prize from the Florida 300X The Cash scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. Doddridge is reportedly the trustee of the Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust.

The trust chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump sum of $10,430,000.

The winning ticket was bought at a Publix located at 33343 US 19 N in Palm Harbor. The store will get a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.