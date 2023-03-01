New Smyrna Beach approves permanent youth curfew

City leaders are hoping the new curfew will help curb the rise in minors arrested.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A new permanent youth curfew is effective immediately at New Smyrna Beach after city leaders approved the ordinance Tuesday evening, according to multiple reports.

Anyone under 18 will have a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and legal holidays.

According to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, there was an 89% increase in arrests of minors last year. This new curfew is hoping to curb that number.

Orlando's Action 9 News reported not only minors will be impacted, but parents and businesses who knowingly allow underage people to violate the curfew could face fines.

"City leaders said anyone who knowingly permits underage people to violate the curfew would receive a written warning first, then a $50 fine," Action 9 wrote.

The ordinance didn't pass without controversy. NBC affiliate WESH reported that some residents expressed concerns about fines, racial profiling and the impact on the local economy.

"The commissioners have said the curfew is necessary to protect young people from becoming victims or defendants," the outlet said.

"Seven residents spoke in favor of the curfew, while eight were opposed to it."