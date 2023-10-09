Scientists who discovered new snail in Florida Keys name it after Jimmy Buffett song

Researchers say this type of mollusk is a bright yellow worm snail that sticks to hard surfaces within the coral reef.

KEY WEST, Florida — The legacy of the late singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett continues to live on in all sorts of ways.

Scientists who recently discovered a new species of sea snail found in the Florida Keys have named it Cayo margarita – a nod to Buffett's hit song "Margaritaville."

According to a study published in the journal PeerJ, this type of mollusk is a bright yellow worm snail that sticks to hard surfaces within the coral reef and also creates a tubular shell around it.

The report's lead author, biologist Rüdiger Bieler, told CNN that he first saw the newly discovered snail when he was scuba diving and noticed its citrusy color. This reminded him of the popular Buffett song.

“In some ways, our team was no stranger to the regional signature drink. And of course, Jimmy Buffett’s music,” Bieler told the national news organization. “So when we came up with a species name, we really wanted to allude to the color of the drink and the fact that it lives in the Florida Keys.”

Bieler reportedly said the newfound species would help illuminate coral reefs that are threatened by environmental issues, especially the Florida Reef – which is the only living coral barrier reef in North America.

Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, died at 76 last month.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement posted to Buffett's official website and social media pages said. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The statement did not say where Buffett died or give a cause of death. Illness had forced him to reschedule concerts in May and Buffett acknowledged in social media posts that he had been hospitalized, but provided no specifics.

“Margaritaville,” released on Feb. 14, 1977, quickly took on a life of its own, becoming a state of mind for those ”wastin’ away,” an excuse for a life of low-key fun and escapism for those “growing older, but not up.”