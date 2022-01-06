New video and photos appear to show missing woman wading in river

Paola Miranda-Rosa's car was found, but she is still missing.

APOPKA, Fla. — Deputies in Central Florida have released a new video and two photos they hope will help in the search for a woman who vanished after having lunch with her family in mid-December.

Paola Miranda-Rosa, 31, has been missing since Dec. 18.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, loved ones discovered her car at Wekiwa Springs State Park in Apopka. But, she was nowhere to be found.

Relatives have since identified Miranda-Rosa as the woman seen in a just-released video obtained by law enforcement. Two photos taken by hikers appear to show her wading in the Wekiwa River the same day she was last seen.

The video and photos were published Wednesday by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. They can be seen below.

"The Sheriff has acquired a Zistos Portable Underwater Video Camera System to help search the area of the river where Paola was last seen," the agency wrote in a statement. "This equipment is a high-intensity camera system with lights. It has the capability to see into hard-to-reach areas that cannot be explored by standard scuba equipment."

Marine deputies said they would use the underwater camera system to search roughly 4.5 miles up and down the river on Thursday.

Anyone with a tip that could help detectives should call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222. Osceola deputies are working with Orange County deputies to pursue any leads in the case.