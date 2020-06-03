WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Just 48 hours after walking over a live volcano, Nik Wallenda announced he is going to “walk the plank” at Legoland Florida.

According to Wallenda, he is now the first person in the world to walk over an active volcano calling the experience “a dream come true” and a “long time in the making.”

Now on April 16, Wallenda will take on his next feat and complete a high wire walk from inside the theme park to their new hotel to kick off the resorts opening their new Pirate Island Hotel.

“I’m extremely excited about this next event,” Wallenda said during the announcement.

Calling the task, no “walk in the park,” Wallenda’s team will construct a high wire over 500 feet long and anywhere between 60 to 80 feet in the air for the walk.

Wallenda acknowledges the risk and nerve that come with these stunts saying, “We face danger every single day” when he and his family step on the wire.

But, what he is looking forward to the most is that Legoland’s team of master model builders will craft LEGO bricks onto Wallenda’s balance pole.

And he has no shortage of ideas.

“I’m still a kid, so to know that I’m going to walk with a balancing pole that is going to be made of Legos is pretty exciting to me,” Wallenda said.

Over the next month, Wallenda and his team will be working out the walk's logistics.

Guest and fans of Wallenda will be able to watch live from the ground while Wallenda completes his stunt. Legoland will announce details on how fans can get in on the action through their Facebook and Instagram.

RELATED: Walking over an active volcano: How Nik Wallenda is preparing

RELATED: Nik Wallenda completes high-wire walk in Tampa

RELATED: Flying Wallendas safely cross Times Square on a high wire

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter