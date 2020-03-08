Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried launches statewide COVID-19 initiative

'Be SMART Florida' will promote being safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — On Monday, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried made an announcement about a statewide COVID-19 initiative.

It's called 'Be SMART Florida.'

It's an acronym that stands for:

S- Social distancing

M- Mask up

A- Avoid crowds

R- Remember to wash your hands

T- Throw away disposable items like masks, gloves and wipes

Fried said there are many more steps the state should take, including a statewide mask mandate. She says she is frustrated by the lack of messaging and enforcement from Florida leaders.

'Be SMART Florida' is a consumer campaign Fried says she hopes will promote being safe during the coronavirus pandemic and will have videos from athletes and state leaders talking about the importance of following safety guidelines.

She says a statewide mask mandate would help limit the spread of COVID-19. She also said if the state had shut down sooner and stayed closed longer, we would not be in the situation we are currently in.

More information about the campaign can be found here.

