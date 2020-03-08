Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried launches statewide COVID-19 initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — On Monday, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried made an announcement about a statewide COVID-19 initiative.
It's called 'Be SMART Florida.'
It's an acronym that stands for:
S- Social distancing
M- Mask up
A- Avoid crowds
R- Remember to wash your hands
T- Throw away disposable items like masks, gloves and wipes
Fried said there are many more steps the state should take, including a statewide mask mandate. She says she is frustrated by the lack of messaging and enforcement from Florida leaders.
'Be SMART Florida' is a consumer campaign Fried says she hopes will promote being safe during the coronavirus pandemic and will have videos from athletes and state leaders talking about the importance of following safety guidelines.
She says a statewide mask mandate would help limit the spread of COVID-19. She also said if the state had shut down sooner and stayed closed longer, we would not be in the situation we are currently in.
More information about the campaign can be found here.
- Tropical Storm Isaias forecast to strengthen into a hurricane today
- 'Not what we were anticipating': Boaters surround SpaceX capsule amid splashdown
- Florida reports another 4,752 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate again below 10 percent
- Deputies: Man on the run after shooting his coworker
- Early voting begins across Tampa Bay this week
- Delta pilots turn plane around when 2 passengers refuse to wear masks
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter