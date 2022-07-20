Nikki Fried proposes new ride safety laws amid Tyre Sampson death investigation

The draft of the legislative framework include more signage warnings, along with more amusement park ride training and inspections.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida Department of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried shared a draft of the type of ride safety laws her department is recommending amid the ongoing investigation into Tyre Sampson's death.

Sampson was 14 years old when he fell to his death from a free-fall ride at Orlando's ICON Park. Sampson's family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

"Hopefully, the changes that we make and the legislature passes are going to save future lives," Fried said.

The draft calls for more signage, training, maintenance, certification and reports to the state, among others.

The proposals would not apply to Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando or larger amusement parks. Fried said the draft framework is solely based on her department's ongoing investigation into Sampson's death. That exemption would be up to the legislature, she said.

FDACS' draft framework also aims to add a requirement that safety sensors and other limiting devices aren't adjusted in a way that goes beyond the maximum tolerance from the original manufacturer's settings.

An initial report by outside engineers hired by the Florida Department of Agriculture said sensors on the ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in Sampson not being properly secured, as reported by The Associated Press.

The family's lawsuit alleges Sampson wasn't warned about the risks of someone of his size going on the ride and that they did not give an appropriate restraint system, the AP reported.

The department's draft framework includes new positions that would perform unannounced visits to check ride safety and if rules are being followed. In addition, the department seeks to have permanent rides obtain a third-party review and certification performed by a nationally recognized testing laboratory.

Ride safety analyst Ken Martin said he believes the defendants in the lawsuit should be held accountable. However, he said the draft framework for new laws is still too vague.

"It's still developing. So let's give it a chance to develop and see what comes out of it," Martin said.

Martin said to understand its effectiveness, he'd like to see how officials can effectively enforce the proposed laws and who fills the needed positions to enforce accountability on ride operators

"I think the one thing that has really kept her focus is the idea that she can prevent another family from having to go through this," said attorney Todd Michaels who's representing Sampson's mother, Nekia Dodd.

Attorney Ben Crump is also involved in the lawsuit against the companies involved with the ride. The FreeFall ride and the Slingshot ride have since been suspended.

The attorney for Orlando Slingshot issued the following statement in response to Commissioner Fried and lawmakers: