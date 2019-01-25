SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — No charges will be filed after three children suffocated in a freezer, Suwannee County officials said Friday.

The Suwannee County state attorney's office sent a letter to the county sheriff saying "the evidence is insufficient to warrant criminal charges."

According to the state attorney, two women -- one the legal guardian of two of victims and the other the mother of the third child -- lived together. The women were home as the children were playing.

Authorities said the guardian was asleep while the mother was watching the children. The mother left the children playing in the yard to go inside for a short time, investigators said. When she came back, she found the children were missing.

The women found Dawlton Lee Delbridge, 6, Brooklyn Leigh Jackson, 4, and Kaliegh Mae Meeks, 19 months, inside the freezer, which had been in the yard until it could be moved into the house.

The state attorney's office said there was not enough evidence that the women's actions were intentional nor careless enough to be considered neglect.

