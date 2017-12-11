x
Florida

What was that in the sky? NORAD conducts air defense exercise over southern Florida

After the training, the exercise ended in Miami-Dade County.
According to NORAD, F-15s like this one were likely the cause of Saturday's sonic booms.&nbsp; (U.S. Air Force)

FLORIDA, USA — The North American Aerospace Defense Command conducted a planned live-fly air defense exercise on Tuesday in the vicinity of southern Florida.

There were several NORAD F-15s that participated in the exercise, with aircraft that operated at approximately 12,000 feet. 

According to a media operations officer, some residents could have been able to see them coming in from the south and training together. Others most likely would have heard them as well.

"To test responses, systems and equipment, NORAD routinely conducts air defense exercises using a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings and responding to unknown aircraft," a news release about the exercise explains. "All NORAD exercises are carefully planned and are closely controlled."

The exercise on Tuesday was an example of the type of training to make sure crews are prepared to monitor and respond to any unknown aircraft in North American airspace.

