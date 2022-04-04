Reports: Florida building evacuated, deemed 'structurally unsound'

Engineers provided North Miami Beach city leaders a report stating that the building "must be evacuated immediately.”

A five-story apartment building Monday afternoon in North Miami Beach was evacuated after engineers deemed the building "structurally unsound," according to multiple reports.

CBS Miami reports that city leaders would be assisting in relocating the 55 families who lived inside the building. According to the news outlet, the owner of the property has been repairing units since last July in anticipation of the building's 50-year recertification inspections.

However, the Miami Herald reports that an April 1 report from engineers stated that the building “must be evacuated immediately.” Engineers reportedly told city officials that the “deflection in the (floor) slabs is exceeding the ACI (American Concrete Institute) guidelines for two-way slabs.”

City leaders said that they had not seen the report over the weekend since it was sent in an email after working hours on Friday. Leaders then reportedly came across it Monday morning.

The building, located at 3800 Northeast 168th Street, is also known as Bayview 60 Homes. It sits on a nearby canal just north of Oleta River State Park.

All residents will be receiving a refund for April's rent and security deposits, according to CBS Miami. The city says residents will be able to return later this week to retrieve any other belongings.