Florida

Woman faces attempted murder charges after running over South Florida police officer

The officer was a 17-year veteran of the police department.
A woman is facing charges of attempted murder after authorities say she ran over a South Florida police officer who tried to stop her from leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash.

It all started on Thursday when officers were flagged down regarding a hit-and-run crash at The Reserve at Marina Palms condominium complex in North Miami Beach, Police Chief Richard Rand said. As soon as the officers approached the cars, investigators say the woman drove off, running over one of them.

Both the officer and the woman were taken to the hospital. Rand said shots were fired but it's unclear whether she was struck.

CBS Miami reports that the officer was a 17-year veteran of the police department. He is still hospitalized.

