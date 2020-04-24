NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — We can all relate to one Florida 10-year-old's plight with her math homework.

She had been sent to her room to finish her school work and apparently was struggling so much that she put up a sign in her window reading, "Help! Get me out of here!"

That prompted a nearby maintenance worker to call the Collier County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived, they found no one was in any danger, just a little girl struggling with math homework.

"When her mother sent her to a room to finish the assignment, the girl decided to take an unorthodox approach," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "We totally relate to the frustration that comes with math homework."

And, the sheriff's office said one of the deputies even gave out her personal cell phone number so the girl could call anytime with homework questions.

RELATED: Eminem donates 'Mom's Spaghetti' to health care workers in Detroit

RELATED: Daughter spends weeks battling COVID-19 in ICU before learning same disease claimed the life of her mother

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter