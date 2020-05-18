She walked out of her Florida apartment. Then, she vanished.

She walked out the door to her North Port apartment.
That was more than two weeks ago. She hasn't been seen since.
Theresa Anne Williams had been living at Willow Creek Apartments. Now, police say the 58-year-old is nowhere to be found.
"The family is concerned for Theresa’s safety due to diagnosed mental illness," a police spokesperson said.
Williams was reported missing just before 3 p.m. on May 3.
Anyone who knows where she might be should call Det. Chris Maki at 941-429-7323.
Previous coverage: Have you seen Theresa? Police searching for missing 58-year-old woman
