OCALA, Fla. — Charred wreckage is all that's left after a small plane went down late Thursday morning in Ocala. Two people were killed in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board held a press conference Friday morning to discuss the ongoing investigation.

The plane clipped an SUV on State Road 200 before slamming into a power pole. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital.

The safety board confirmed a pilot and mechanic were on board the 1996 Beechcraft 58 Baron when it was seen rapidly descending -- before striking SUV.

Both the pilot and mechanic were killed.

Investigators say there was likely an issue with the fuel-monitoring unit -- a critical part of the plane.

NTSB plans to stay at the crash scene for around three days to investigate. The preliminary report will be available in about 10 days, but the final results will take up to 18 months.

The board mentioned they're looking for additional witnesses to confirm exactly what happened.

NTSB did not release the identities of the people involved. That will be done by the medical examiner's office.

RELATED: Two killed when small plane crashes and burns in Central Florida

RELATED: Unidentified human remains found in Ocala National Forest

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter