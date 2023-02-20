NYC mayor takes jab at DeSantis during visit

DeSantis traveled to Staten Island in New York City to attend a pro-law enforcement rally.

NEW YORK — While many New Yorkers welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to the Big Apple with open arms, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took the moment to call the governor out on some of his office's policies.

DeSantis traveled to Staten Island in New York City to attend a pro-law enforcement rally, CBS News reports. Before a crowd, DeSantis spoke about law enforcement in a speech titled "Law and Order: Florida Leading the Way."

"Let's get this ship straight and some of these other parts of the country, because I don't want us to have a situation where some of our most historic cities, people feel like they can't even go into anymore because of all the nonsense that's taking place," DeSantis said during the rally. "In Florida, we don't put up with woke ideology. We do not surrender to the woke mob. My state is where woke goes to die."

Many retired police officers and firefighters attended the rally.

"It's free. America is about freedom. We're about freedom. And I think people are just tired," retired NYC police officer Ron Arabia said to news outlets. "And I think it's time that we make America the way it's supposed to be."

Adams, who has an ongoing feud with the Florida governor, took to Twitter to welcome DeSantis to one of the nation's most populated cities.

"Welcome to NYC, @GovRonDeSantis, a place where we don’t ban books, discriminate against our LGBTQ+ neighbors, use asylum seekers as props, or let the government stand between a woman and health care. We’re happy to teach you something about values while you’re here," the NYC mayor said in a tweet.

The tweet drew a large amount of backlash for the New York City mayor, including from DeSantis' former press secretary Christina Pushaw.

"Nice rhetoric — but here’s reality: More Americans fled NYC than any other metro area last year. More Americans moved to Florida than any other state. You know this, Mayor Adams, and you’ve talked (accurately) about crime pushing people out of NYC. Florida’s crime rate meanwhile is at a 50 year low. Maybe it’s you who can learn from @RonDeSantisFL?" Pushaw said in a tweet responding to Adams.