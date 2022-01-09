Troopers: Florida couple charged in deadly 2020 hit-and-run

Troopers say 58-year-old Darlene Joy Hopaluk was killed in September 2020 as she walked along a road near Ocala.

OCALA, Fla. — Officials say a husband and wife from north Florida have been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in 2020.

The couple — 35-year-old Jose Antonio Diaz and 33-year-old Elia Diaz — surrendered to authorities last week.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Elia Diaz is charged with hit-and-run and failure to stop or remain at a crash scene involving a death.

Her husband is charged with tampering with evidence. Both were released from jail after posting bond.

Troopers say 58-year-old Darlene Joy Hopaluk was killed in September 2020 as she walked along a road near Ocala.

Investigators found the SUV's front grill emblem at the scene.

"It has been a long process for the investigators to complete, but at least we know there's accountability," Stephanie Burchette, Hopaluk's daughter, told the Ocala StarBanner.

According to the Associated Press, troopers say around 6 a.m. Sept. 21, 2020, Hopaluk and a friend were walking along a road when the friend saw headlights and told her to get out of the way. The SUV hit Hopaluk, killing her.

The day after Hopaluk was killed, the couple took the SUV to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Elia Diaz didn't stop, telling investigators the next day she "knew she had hit something but was frightened," according to troopers. She said she had called her husband and was told to come home.

AP says Jose Diaz told investigators he tried removing dents from the SUV and cleaned the damaged spots. They didn't call their insurance company to report the crash, troopers say.

The couple was not arrested in 2020, according to the Ocala StarBanner. AP says investigators sent evidence from the SUV for analysis to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab.

In 2022, investigators interviewed the couple for a second time and they agreed to surrender, according to AP.