Elderly Florida couple vanishes after leaving home to visit family

OCALA, Fla. — Florida deputies are searching for a missing couple who began driving to meet family in Fort Lauderdale but never showed up.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says Wendall and Joan Crist left their home on Southwest 95th Avenue in Ocala.

Joan is 90. Wendall is 93.

Joan is described as 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds. She has blue eyes. Wendall is 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds. He has blue eyes, too.

Both of them have light hair.

On March 19, investigators say their 2015 white Mercedes-Benz CLA was spotted going east on SR 200 near SW 60th Avenue – still in Ocala. That was around 3:30 p.m. Then, a neighbor may have seen them the next day around Southwest 95th Avenue.

"No one has seen or been able to contact Joan and Wendall since," the sheriff's office wrote in an email. "If anyone has seen Joan or Wendall, please contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office by calling 911."

Their car's Florida license plate is DPSS84.

Authorities did not immediately release any more information but did express concern for their safety, listing the pair as missing and "endangered."

The drive down to Fort Lauderdale from Ocala is more than 280 miles. So they could be just about anywhere in Florida or elsewhere. Investigators are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled in the hopes the couple can be located safely.