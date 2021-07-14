Silver Alert issued for missing senior from Marion County

Have you seen Istvan Franyo? If so, call 911.

OCALA, Fla. — A 77-year-old Ocala man is missing, and investigators want your help finding him.

Istvan Franyo was last seen Tuesday morning at his home on SW 54th Court near SW 20th Street. At the time, he was wearing a red short-sleeve button-up shirt and tan pants.

He's described as a white man, who is about 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Franyo does not have a cell phone, and there is concern about his safety. A Silver Alert has been issued.

Deputies say he drives a red 2001 Buick Century with Florida license plate Z86AXY. Anybody who knows where he might be should call 911.