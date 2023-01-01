2 killed, 4 injured during shooting in large crowd in Ocala

The shooting happened near the 1600 block of SW 5th Street where around 100 people were gathered, the Ocala Police Department said.

OCALA, Fla. — Two men are dead and four are injured after a shooting occurred in a large crowd a little after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday in Ocala, according to police.

The shooting happened near the 1600 block of SW 5th Street where around 100 people were gathered, the Ocala Police Department said.

Police identified the victims as 30-year-old Davonta Harris and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24. The department said the four individuals who were injured are in stable condition.

OPD said detectives are currently working to find leads about the shooting and added that they believe there is no immediate threat to the community.