Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old Naples girl

Octavia Joseph was last seen in the area of Horseshoe Drive South.
Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Octavia Joseph

NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old out of Collier County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Octavia Joseph was last seen in the area of Horseshoe Drive South and Fairchild Street, according to a news release.

Law enforcement says Joseph has black hair with blonde tops. She was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt with "ninjas floss better" written on it, green shorts and black slippers. 

Officials say she may be traveling in a silver Toyota Corolla that has a red bumper. 

Anyone with information about Joseph's whereabouts is asked to call the Naples Police and Emergency Services Department at 239-213-4844 or 911.

