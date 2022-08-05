Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old Naples girl

Octavia Joseph was last seen in the area of Horseshoe Drive South.

NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old out of Collier County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Octavia Joseph was last seen in the area of Horseshoe Drive South and Fairchild Street, according to a news release.

Law enforcement says Joseph has black hair with blonde tops. She was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt with "ninjas floss better" written on it, green shorts and black slippers.

Officials say she may be traveling in a silver Toyota Corolla that has a red bumper.