OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — A dog was shot and killed after police say the animal attacked an officer in Okeechobee.

It happened late Monday night in the 700 block of South Parrott Avenue.

Police say somebody called them to say a man was passed out on the side of the road. When they got there, they found a man, with a history of seizures, unresponsive.

A responding officer was able to revive the man. However, while the officer was helping, investigators say the man's dog growled and attacked another officer -- tearing the officer's pants. That officer was able to push away the dog, but police say the animal lunged back at him and grabbed his arm. The officer pushed the dog away again, but investigators say the dog then lunged at his face -- forcing the officer to protect himself and shoot the animal.

The 60-pound mixed-breed dog was taken to a local veterinarian's office. But, the animal died.

A relative of the owner told CBS12 the dog was a service animal. Police said the animal was not wearing a service dog vest.

In a news release, the Okeechobee Police Department said an independent eyewitness account supports the officer's story.

The situation is still under investigation.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter