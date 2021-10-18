x
Man arrested in deadly shooting of South Florida officer

The Hollywood Police Department says 28-year-old Officer Yandy Chirino was shot during an altercation.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — An 18-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a Florida police officer during an altercation. 

Hollywood police Chief Chris O'Brein said during a Monday morning news conference that officers responded late Sunday to a call about a suspicious incident near the Emerald Hills Country Club. 

He says an altercation occurred and 28-year-old Officer Yandy Chirino was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Other officers detained the alleged gunman, Jason Vanegas.

The chief says Vanegas will be charged with armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest with violence and first-degree murder.

Today we remember Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino Early this morning Officer Chirino died in the line of duty...

Posted by Hollywood Police Department on Monday, October 18, 2021